Washington denies any signs of genocide in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has dismissed allegations of genocide against Israel, made by several nations, including South Africa, which filed a case last week in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Even with the official support of NATO member Turkey for the genocide charge, the United States government remains firm in its stance, asserting that there is no indication that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are committing acts of genocide in Gaza during their campaign against Hamas.



In a press briefing, United States State Department spokesman Matthew Miller addressed the gravity of genocide allegations, emphasizing that such claims should not be made lightly. Miller stated, "Genocide is, of course, a heinous atrocity, one of the most heinous atrocities that any individual can commit. As it pertains to the United States, we are not seeing any acts that constitute genocide."



White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby went further, labeling the allegations against Israel as "meritless" and characterizing the ICJ case filed by South Africa as "counterproductive and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever." The strong rejection from the Biden administration underscores its unwavering support for Israel amid heightened tensions and international scrutiny surrounding the Gaza conflict.



As the global community grapples with differing perspectives on the situation, the United States government's resolute stance highlights the complexities of navigating geopolitical challenges and addressing humanitarian concerns in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The rejection of genocide allegations raises questions about the broader implications for international relations and efforts to bring about a resolution to the longstanding and deeply rooted conflicts in the region.



