US actions will cripple EU while trying to stop China`s rise

(MENAFN) In a longstanding effort to curb China's technological rise, the United States has exerted considerable pressure on the Netherlands, coercing technology restrictions on the export of advanced lithography machines manufactured by the Dutch firm ASML. These machines, crucial for microchip production, utilize lasers to create circuits, and despite ASML's global standing, its foundational patents trace back to the United States. This linkage empowers Washington to enforce unilateral export controls at its discretion.



Building on sweeping export controls introduced in 2022, the United States has persistently implemented waves of restrictions, with a recent update targeting a specific type of lithography machine coming into effect on January 1, 2024. Notably, ASML sought to expedite the sale of several machines to China before the deadline, but this attempt was abruptly canceled, reportedly due to intense pressure from the United States.



The repercussions of this move were felt on the stock market, with ASML's United States shares witnessing a decline. At the core of this strategy lies the fundamental goal of United States foreign policy: to undermine China's semiconductor industry and impede its high-tech aspirations. Recognizing the critical role of technology in China's military and economic ascendancy, the United States aims to stifle these advancements, employing export controls on key technologies as a strategic tool.



This ongoing tug-of-war between the United States and China in the realm of technological dominance raises global concerns about the potential ramifications for innovation, collaboration, and the semiconductor industry's broader landscape. As nations grapple with the geopolitical implications of such measures, the ASML case exemplifies the complex dynamics shaping the global technological order and the strategic maneuvers employed to maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving landscape of high-tech advancements.





