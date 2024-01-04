Wedding Photo Shoots At Lucknow Heritage Sites Will Come At A Price

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 4 (IANS) Pre and post-wedding photo shoots at Lucknow's heritage monuments will now come at a cost.

Heritage sites such as Rumi Darwaza, Satkhanda, Clock Tower, Bada and Chhota Imambaras, are among the sites that are favoured by couples for romantic shoots.

However, from Thursday onwards people will have to shell out Rs 2,000 for using the premises of heritage sites for photo shoots, read a recent circular released by Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT).

The officials said that they have already formed a team that will do the rounds in the area and see to it that the orders are followed.

“As per the new rules, we will now be levying Rs 2,000 for each wedding shoot that is scheduled around heritage sites such as Bada Imambara and Chhota Imambara, Rumi Darwaza, Picture Gallery, Satkhanda, and the Clock Tower. The pass will be valid only for two hours and once the time limit lapses, a new pass will have to be availed,” said Habibul Hasan, Assistant Superintendent, HAT.

The trust hopes to generate around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 a day during the peak wedding season.

Depending on the success of this experimental exercise, the trust will deliberate on setting up dedicated counters for booking wedding shoots.

“On an average, there are around 25 to 30 wedding shoots each day during the wedding season. The nominal fee that we have fixed will help us generate sufficient revenue that would be directed towards proper maintenance and upkeep of these sites,” Hasan added.

--IANS

amita/rad