Job openings in US decreases to 8.79M in November 2023

(MENAFN) According to figures released by the Labor Department on Wednesday, job openings in the United States decreased to 8.79 million in November 2023.



The initially expected figure was 8.85 million, and the October number underwent a revision from 8.73 million to 8.85 million.



In November, the number of hires witnessed a decline of 363,000, settling at 5.5 million, and the corresponding rate stood at 3.5 percent, as highlighted in a statement by the agency.



Concurrently, total separations, encompassing resignations, layoffs, and discharges, decreased by 292,000 to 5.3 million in November. The associated rate showed minimal change at 3.4 percent, the agency reported.



Approximately 3.5 million workers exited their jobs in the world's largest economy during November, and the corresponding rate was reported as 2.2 percent, according to the agency's findings.



The Labor Department's survey employs the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which gauges job vacancies by collecting comprehensive data from employers pertaining to employment, job openings, hiring, and separations.



JOLTS considers job openings for all positions that are open or unfilled on the last business day of the month when the survey is conducted.

