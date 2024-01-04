Manufacturing sector in US shrinks for 14th consecutive month

(MENAFN) In December, the US manufacturing sector contracted for the 14th consecutive month, as reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday.



The ISM manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for last month was 47.4 percent, showing a slight improvement from the 46.7 percent recorded in November.



It's important to note that a reading above 50 indicates growth, while a reading below 50 signifies contraction.



The market expectation for the index, derived from responses by purchasing and supply executives in over 400 industrial firms, was anticipated to be at 47.1 percent.



"The overall economy continued in contraction for a third month after one month of weak expansion preceded by nine months of contraction and a 30-month period of expansion before that," Timothy Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, commented on the report.



In December, the new orders index remained in the contraction zone, marking the 16th consecutive month in that territory. It recorded a reading of 47.1 percent, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.3 percent reported in November.



The production index, conversely, registered a reading of 50.3 percent in October, marking a 1.8 percentage points increase from the November figure of 48.5 percent.

