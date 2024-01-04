Mortgage applications in US decline by 9.4 percent as interest rates rise

(MENAFN) According to a report released on Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), U.S. mortgage applications experienced a 9.4 percent decrease as mortgage interest rates rose towards the end of 2023.



The market composite index, which serves as a gauge for mortgage loan application volume, registered a 9.4 percent decline on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to two weeks prior. On an unadjusted basis, the index saw a 38 percent decrease compared to the same period.



"Markets continued to digest the impact of slowing inflation and potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, helping mortgage rates to stay at levels close to the lowest since mid-2023," Joel Kan, Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist at the MBA, mentioned in a statement.



According to Kan, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate slightly increased last week and concluded 2023 at 6.76 percent.



"The recent decline in rates has given the housing market some cause for optimism going into 2024, but purchase applications have not yet picked up in response, with the overall level of purchase activity 12 percent lower than a year ago," he continued.



In contrast, the average contract interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 6.26 percent from 6.41 percent.



The MBA survey encompasses over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications.

