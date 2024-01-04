US works thoroughly on F-16 fighter jets sale to Turkey

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United States stated that it is working "as diligently as possible" regarding the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. Additionally, the U.S. expressed anticipation for Sweden's NATO accession, which has been ratified by the Turkish parliament.



State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that the U.S. welcomes the vote at the Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission last week, further adding: "We look forward to a final vote and seeing Sweden's accession ratified."



"We have made clear that we did not believe the sale of F-16s and modernizations links to Turkey should be linked with NATO's with Sweden's NATO accession, but there are members of Congress who have a different opinion and that they have linked the two," Miller stated in reply to an inquiry from a Turkish news agency’s journalist.



Miller refrained from providing details on when the State Department would be ready to proceed with the sale and submit the formal notification to Congress.



"We have had obstacles in Congress because of the actions that Turkey has taken that we have had to navigate and work through. We have been trying to work through those as diligently as possible," he declared.



"But I will say that I think the best thing that could happen to lead the progress ... on this issue would be for Turkey to take action as soon as possible to ratify Sweden’s accession," he further mentioned.



Legislation endorsing Sweden's accession to NATO received approval last week from the Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, leaving only one vote in the general assembly to determine Türkiye’s full approval.



This development followed Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signing Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitting it to parliament in October.

