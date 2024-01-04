Turkish defense minister restates dedication to reinvigorate Black Sea Grain deal

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Turkish Minister of National Defense reaffirmed Türkiye's continued dedication to reinvigorate the Black Sea Grain deal.



When addressing Türkiye's endeavors in dealing with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Guler emphasized the country's commitment to seeking a resolution and safeguarding Ukraine's territorial integrity.



“Our wish is for this war, which affects the entire world, to come to an end as soon as possible. We continue our efforts to reactivate the Black Sea Grain Agreement, implemented under the coordination of our country, which has greatly contributed to overcoming the grain crisis with its effectiveness," he stated.



Addressing the evolving nature of conflicts in the contemporary world, Guler pointed out a transition from conventional warfare to hybrid forms.



He underscored the significance of adapting rapidly and harmoniously to various types of operations on the battlefield.



"In line with the comprehensive approach we have developed, we are strengthening our capabilities in terms of personnel and equipment," he noted.



Speaking about negotiations with the US for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets, Guler called for a correction of attitudes and approaches that directly impact Türkiye's national security.



“We are monitoring the process of requesting the purchase of 40 F-16 Block 70 Viper aircraft and 79 modernization kits from the US. Technical meetings with the US have been completed. We convey to our counterparts that we expect the initiation of the process with positive and concrete steps as soon as possible,” he declared.

