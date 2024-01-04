Qatar Takes Over Presidency Of GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre has stated that, commencing January 2024, the presidency of the Centre will be undertaken by the State of

Qatar.

During the annual session of the Board of Directors, which initiates at the start of each calendar year and extends for a full year, Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, the representative of the State of Qatar, assumed the chairmanship, which aligns with the established protocol observed in the meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council leaders.

Dr. Kamal bin Abdullah Al Hamad, the Secretary-General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, acknowledged Mr. Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi's impressive track record in the realms of commerce, arbitration, and management. He highlighted Al Sharqi's capacity to enhance the Centre's operational processes, formulate a progressive work strategy, and elevate it to the status of a leading global arbitration institution.

Dr. Al Hamad emphasized that the General Secretariat of the Centre is committed to executing the strategic transformation plan to realize the Centre's vision of providing an advanced international arbitration experience conducive to optimal dispute resolution.

This, in turn, supports the commercial sector and attracts foreign investments by furnishing an efficient and accessible avenue for settling commercial disputes in accordance with international frameworks. The overarching goal is to adopt the most contemporary and exemplary practices in the field of arbitration.

Saleh Al Sharqi's educational background includes a Bachelor of Business Administration and a master's degree in business administration. Additionally, he brings substantial experience in overseeing operations with diverse organizations and institutions focused on business, economics, and commercial activities.

Al Sharqi has earned numerous training certificates in administrative leadership and management skills. He has actively participated in various conferences, exhibitions, courses, programs, and workshops tailored for senior executives, both within and outside Qatar.