Vcuarts Qatar Announces Community Classes Schedule For Spring 2024

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, has announced its lineup for the Community and Continuing Education (CCE) short courses and taster sessions for 2024.

The courses cater to various age groups, and members of the public who would like to learn more about art and design or take their existing creative skills to the next level can sign up.

The courses and taster sessions are led by professional artists and designers, most of whom are VCUarts Qatar graduates themselves. Some of the taster sessions will be held at Café #999, at the Fire Station.

This year, the courses on offer range from sound design and digital illustration to interior design and branding.

Explaining the strategy behind the selection of courses on offer, Rasha Alkasab, Program Manager for VCUarts Qatar's Community and Continuing Education, said,“In 2024, we are set to unveil a series of innovative programs that are inspired by the introduction of the BFA in Kinetic Imaging program at VCUarts Qatar. Our ongoing commitment remains steadfast – to curate engaging and educational initiatives that cater to diverse community interests, while ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the fundamentals of art and design.”

Among the teaser courses the online“Introduction to Bullet Journaling” a free one-hour session will be on January 4, a free one-hour session. On January 7,“Refresh your Home” free online taster session will be held. On January 10“Mindful Painting” at Cafe #999 will be held from 5-7 pm for a fee of QR350. Floral Design taster session will be held on January 28 at Cafe #999, from 5-7 pm for a fee of QR 550.

The short courses include Portfolio Development Class E; Stop Motion Storytelling; Introduction to Interior Design; SoundLab: Intro to Sound Design and Crafting; Advanced Digital Painting: Fantasy Art; Adobe Illustrator: Manipulate and Customize Typography; Creative Painting: Building a Visual Mythos; Introduction to Branding and Design Theory; and Introduction to Interior Design.

To register, or for further information including course descriptions, times and costs, interested candidates can visit the university's website.

Over the years, VCUarts Qatar has steadily expanded its Community and Continuing Education programmes, regularly offering members of the public and alumni opportunities to consolidate their learning or pick up new skills.