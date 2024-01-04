Christmas Donation From The Bulgarian Embassy In Pretoria To Marginalised Community Members In The Village Of Mbuzini, Republic Of South Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

of December 2023, the Embassy of Bulgaria in Pretoria donated food parcels to families in need in the village of Mbuzini, situated on the South Africa-Mozambique border. An invitation for taking part in the donation initiative was received from the Office of the Deputy Minister of Tourism Mr Fish Mahlalela. The funds for compiling the food parcels were collected from Embassy staff members on a voluntary basis. A local Bulgarian firm for meat and meat products - "Rodopa Meat" contributed with own products.

The donation was presented during a ceremony in one of the schools in the village of Mbuzini. The Embassy's representative was welcomed by Deputy Minister Mahlalela and fifteen vulnerable families identified in advance. Deputy Minister Mahlalela expressed gratitude to the Embassy for joining the initiative to support the marginalised families.

also recalled the support provided by Bulgaria to the South African people during the years of their fight against the apartheid, which had had financial, educational and humanitarian dimensions. In response, Mr Georgiev said that he was glad to represent the Embassy in this Christmas charity event. After greeting the attendees and wishing them joyful festive season, he expressed hope that the donation will create friendship and warmth in their homes and will help the families to enjoy a brighter Christmas.

The villagers met warmly and with gratitude the donation of the Bulgarian Embassy, consisting of 15 food parcels, which were distributed among the families in need.

