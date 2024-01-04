Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli ministers’ demand for Palestinian migration from Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia strongly denounced statements made by Israeli ministers advocating for the voluntary migration of Palestinians from Gaza. The Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized the significance of international efforts to hold Israel accountable for such remarks.



The Foreign Ministry explicitly condemned what it described as extremist statements from two ministers in the Israeli government of occupation. These ministers were reported to have called for the displacement of the Gaza population and the reoccupation of Gaza to facilitate the construction of Jewish settlements.



Riyadh underscored the need for collective international endeavors to activate mechanisms that ensure Israel is held accountable. It emphasized that the Israeli government's statements and actions run counter to decisions of international legitimacy and breach international humanitarian law.



The Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, had previously expressed support for the voluntary migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Ben-Gvir mentioned having international partners to assist Israel, although no details about these partners or countries were provided.



According to reports from the Israeli army radio, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who aligns with the far-right, also declared: "The right solution for the Gaza Strip is to encourage voluntary migration to countries willing to accept refugees."



Hamas dismissed the statements as an impractical "fantasy" and called on the international community to intervene.



The comments have been rebuffed by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United Nations as well as the European Union.

