Enact And Third Half Theatre Present Acclaimed Indian Playwright Mahesh Dattani's 'Thirty Days In September'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Directed by renowned Dubai based director Sanjeev Dixit, this poignant and emotionally charged production marks the first collaboration between Third Half Theatre and EnAct, both leading theatre groups of Dubai. Featuring some of Dubai's finest talents, the cast will take the audience on a tightrope walk through a stirring narrative that delves into the complexities of the human psyche.



"The play is incredibly well researched," said Sanjeev, "and that stands out almost immediately. The characters it portrays inhabit internal lives of great magnitude, and as we slowly delve into their intricacies, we understand the deep impact of suppressed memories and of trauma."



This deeply moving play is a journey into the impermanence of memory, the suppression thereof, and the fantasies we propagate to render the truth palatable. Set against the backdrop of intricate human emotions and the lingering shadows of the past, this theatrical journey is one not to be missed.



Producer Rashmi Kotriwala, who also plays the character of Shanta said, "I read the play almost four years ago and was instantly attracted to Shanta's journey. This has been, by far, my most challenging role as it has pushed me to explore uncharted territory. There cannot be a neutral reaction to this story, and it will definitely move each person in some way."



Allinson Aranha, stepping into the shoes of Deepak, shared, "Understanding Deepak's essence became a personal journey. Exploring his complexities made me question and discover aspects of myself. Each scene is a raw, authentic experience, and I'm eager to see how the audience connects with the play."



In this thought-provoking narrative, the protagonist, Mala, emerges as a beacon of strength as she confronts the haunting truths of her past. Lavania Jiju, who plays Mala said, "Navigating through Mala's diverse personas posed an initial challenge. However, delving into the script and tracing her journey towards healing through self-determination made Mala truly alive to me. I'm genuinely curious to see how the audience will connect with Mala's journey."



The play crafts a compelling narrative and promises to be a transformative experience that is sure to resonate with audiences long after the curtain falls.



Event: Thirty Days in September

Date & Time: Saturday 13th January 2024 at 7:00 pm

Venue: The Dubai Heights Academy Auditorium, Al Barsha.





