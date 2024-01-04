West Palm Beach Rotary Club's Owen Robinson Was Selected As District Governor For The 2026-2027 Term

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) West Palm Beach, FL: Rotary District 6930 is pleased to announce the selection of Mr Robinson, a distinguished member and current president of the Rotary Club of West Palm Beach, as the newly appointed District Governor for the 2026-2027 term. This momentous announcement is made by the current District Governor, Mr. Douglas Heizer, underscoring the continuity and strength of leadership within the organization.



In his new capacity, Mr. Robinson is set to oversee 43 Rotary clubs across the southern, south-central, and southeast regions of Florida. With a commendable 17-year tenure within the Rotary organization, Mr. Robinson brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role. Having served 13 years with the Cary McGregor Rotary Club in District 7710 and the last 4 years with the West Palm Beach Rotary Club in District 6930, Mr. Robinson has demonstrated exemplary leadership as President and Membership Chair within the club.



Mr. Robinson's commitment to Rotary values is exemplified by his status as a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, Polo Society member, and Sustaining member. His extensive Rotary service includes roles as Assistant District Governor, International Project Chair, and District Trainer. Notably, Mr. Robinson has played a key role in spearheading international projects in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Africa, Turkey, and the Bahamas.



In his capacity as District Governor, Mr. Robinson aims to voluntarily engage and inspire the District 6930 members, emphasizing the promotion of Rotary values within local communities. With a forward-thinking approach, he envisions building upon the progress of past District Governors, fostering a culture of service above self, and cultivating a diverse and unified District.



Beyond his Rotary commitments, Mr. Robinson is actively involved in community service initiatives, contributing his time and energy to causes such as feeding the hungry, toy drives, Children Home Society, Quantum House, and other philanthropic endeavors. His dedication has been recognized through prestigious awards, including the President's Award, Rotarian of the Year, Emerging District Leader Honor, and Service Above Self Award.



Educationally, Mr. Robinson holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Information Technology. His entrepreneurial spirit is evident through the establishment and successful sale of various companies, and he currently serves as a Mortgage Loan Officer with Syntex Mortgage.



As a family man, Mr. Robinson is the proud father of one daughter, Andrea, and one son, Andrew. In his leisure time, he enjoys travel, quality family moments, literature, culinary pursuits, golf, dance, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular physical activity.



Owen is eager to take on this new leadership role with an eye to both past and present: "I want to be a forward-thinking leader that helps to create a unified District where together we're able to foster motto of service above self. Build on the progress of previous District Governors and continue building a diverse District.





ABOUT ROTARY INTERNATIONAL



Today, over 1.2 million Rotarians belong to 35,000+ Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries. The world's first service club, the Rotary Club of Chicago, Illinois, USA, was formed on 23 February 1905 by Paul P. Harris. The organization's dedication to this ideal is best expressed in its principal motto: Service Above Self.





ABOUT DISTRICT 6930



Rotary District 6930 encompasses a diverse landscape, including Palm Beach County, alongside Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties in Florida. Serving as a beacon of service and leadership in the southeastern region, the district boasts over 1400 members and actively supports Interact Clubs and Rotaract Clubs. Committed to positive change and community engagement, District 6930 plays a vital role in coordinating and facilitating the efforts of Rotary clubs within its jurisdiction.

