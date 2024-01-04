Death Toll In Russia's Dec 29 Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 32

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Russia's missile attack on the city of Kyiv, which took place on December 29, 2023, increased to 32.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Two more victims were identified during the forensic examination of the Main Department of the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry.

“As of 07:00 a.m., January 4, 2024, based on the investigative actions taken, the total death toll in the enemy's December 29 attack reached 32. Thirty people were injured,” Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko noted.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russia launched a massive air attack against Ukraine, involving combat drones and different missiles. The enemy used about 160 air assault weapons in total.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 27 Russian Shahed-type drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles. More than 30 enemy air targets were downed over the city of Kyiv.

In particular, Russian projectiles destroyed warehouse facilities in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. On January 3, 2024, the search and rescue operation was completed. Thirty people were confirmed as killed.