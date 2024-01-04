Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 362,280

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 362,280 troops in Ukraine (+780 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and January 4, 2024, the enemy's total combat losses included also 6,002 tanks (+12 over the past day), 11,128 armored fighting vehicles (+21), 8,574 artillery systems (+28), 947 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 630 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 11,423 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+32), 23 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,753 unmanned aerial vehicles (+5), 1,304 special equipment units (+6). A total of 1,785 enemy cruise missiles (+2) were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on January 3, 2024, Ukraine's Air Force launched strikes on 12 Russian personnel clusters .
First photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
