Azerbaijanis Living In France Protest Against Mayor's Office Of Evian-Les-Bains

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The decision of the mayor's office of the French city of
Evian-les-Bains to remove all the signs in the city indicating the
name of the“Azerbaijan Garden” has angered the Azerbaijani
community living in this country, Azernews reports.
A statement issued on behalf of the Coordination Council of
French Azerbaijanis and sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
France, the French Parliament, and the mayor's office of
Evian-les-Bains, deems this action an unacceptable incident and a
flagrant violation of the mutual friendship and cooperation charter
signed between the Azerbaijani city of Ismayilli and the French
city of Evian-les-Bains in 2015. It is pointed out in the statement
that according to the said charter, the“Azerbaijani Garden” was
inaugurated in this city in 2017 and a statue of the renowned
Azerbaijani poetess, Khurshidbanu Natavan, a symbol of the freedom
of women of the world, was erected in the park.
Indicating that Azerbaijan and Armenia were already engaged in
negotiations on the signing of a peace treaty and the city of
Ismayilli had never been the subject of a dispute between the two
countries, the Coordination Council notes that the mayor office's
decision contradicts Article L. 1115-1 of the General Community
Code.
