Azerbaijan Increases Import Of Cookies From Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-November of this year, Azerbaijan imported 4,046 tons
of sweet and dry cookies worth $13 from Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics
Committee.
The Committee said that the import increased by $2 in terms
of amount, i.e. 26.3%, and approximately 269 tons (7.1%) in terms
of quantity.
In the same period previous year, 3,777 tons of cookies worth
10,683,000 dollars were brought to Azerbaijan. This means that the
import price of 1 ton of cookies was approximately 3,334 dollars
(5,667 manats). In the same period previous year, this indicator
cost 2,828 dollars (4,808 manats). The selling price has increased
by 505 dollars, that is, by 17.9% in the last year.
MENAFN04012024000195011045ID1107683350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.