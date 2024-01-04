Andhra CM Jagan Calls On KCR

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who is recuperating after undergoing hip replacement surgery last month.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reached Hyderabad by a special aircraft, drove to KCR's residence in Banjara Hills and called on him.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief presented a bouquet and shawl to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and enquired about his health.

Interestingly, Jagan called on KCR on a day when his sister Y.S. Sharmila merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress party. Sharmila formally joined the Congress in Delhi.

This was Jagan's first meeting with KCR after BRS lost power to the Congress party in Telangana in recent elections.

Earlier, BRS leader V. Prashant Reddy, P. Rajeshwar Reddy and others welcomed Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Begumpet Airport.

KCR is taking rest at home since he was discharged from a hospital on December 15.

He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on December 8 after suffering a fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli. The same day he had undergone hip replacement surgery.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of various political parties and some leading film stars had visited KCR at the hospital.

