Liquor Bottles Seized From Vishal Mega Mart In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna Jan 4 (IANS) The Excise department on Thursday seized liquor bottles from retail store chain Vishal Mega Mart in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

An official of the excise department said that he received information about liquor bottles in the mart.

"We have raided accordingly and seized five bottles of liquor. We have detained the manager of the Mega Mart for questioning and are also scanning the CCTV footage to find out whether any officials are involved or if someone deliberately placed the liquor bottles to defame the outlet," the official said.

Liquor has been banned in Bihar since April, 2016, still a large number of people were involved in the liquor business. Recently, a group of doctors were involved in a liquor party inside Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) last month.

