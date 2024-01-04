KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 2.77 To USD 77.35 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by USD 2.77 to USD 77.35 per barrel on Wednesday, compared with USD 80.12 per barrel last Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday.

In international markets, the Brent crude went up by USD 2.36 to USD 78.25 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which also rose ny USD 2.32 to USD 72.70 per barrel. (end)

