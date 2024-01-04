Death Toll From Japan's M 7.6 Quake Rises To 81

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The death toll from a magnitude-7.6 earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day has risen to 81, while at least 51 people still unaccounted for as of Thursday, local authorities said.

Rescue workers continue to search for survivors, but their efforts are being hampered by ongoing tremors, public broadcaster NHK said. About 30,000 households in Ishikawa Prefecture were without power on Thursday, and some 110,000 households in Ishikawa and its vicinity are still without water, according to NHK.

There have been nearly 600 tremors as of Thursday morning in the areas along the Sea of Japan coast, it said.

At a press conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to make maximum efforts to save as many lives within the first 72 hours of the disaster. "The situation at the scene is extremely difficult, but from the perspective of protecting lives, the government will use all our efforts at the scene to rescue and rescue as many people as possible," Kishida said.

"Although some supplies have already reached the disaster-stricken areas, we will work with related businesses to secure routes as soon as possible so that large vehicles more suitable for transporting supplies and fuel can pass through," the premier said.

Kishida also said he has doubled the number of Self-Defense Forces members to be mobilized in the disaster areas to 4,600.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the focus of the 7.6 magnitude earthquake originated was about 30 km east-northeast of Wajima city at a depth of 16 km. (end)

