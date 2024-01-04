Yemeni government postpones talks with Houthis on prisoner exchange

(MENAFN) The Yemeni government has declared an indefinite postponement of talks regarding a prisoner exchange with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.



Majid Fadael, spokesperson and negotiator for the government's prisoners, stated in an announcement that the planned discussions in Jordan for this week have been delayed indefinitely.



Fadael attributed the postponement to the Houthis' unyielding stance and their interference with the meeting.



Highlighting that the Houthis similarly obstructed a scheduled meeting in Switzerland in November, Fadail accused the Iran-backed group of persisting in crimes against the Yemeni people and manipulating humanitarian issues for political and media gains.



The Houthis have not issued a statement regarding the decision to postpone the talks.



Yemen and the Houthis initiated discussions on a prisoner exchange in Switzerland under UN supervision on March 11.



After negotiations, an agreement was reached on March 20 to release 887 prisoners, including journalists, political figures, and military and security personnel.



Fadail announced on April 19 that the three-day prisoner exchange had concluded, resulting in the release of approximately 900 prisoners from both sides.



In discussions in Sweden in 2018, the parties presented a list of over 15,000 individuals, including prisoners, detainees, and abductees, as part of efforts to address the crisis in Yemen.



MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107683318