Death rate in West Bank rises to 325 as Israel continues killing Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of a Palestinian in Tamoun, located in the northern West Bank, due to gunfire from the Israeli army.



The ministry issued a statement stating that 29-year-old Asid Jawad Matar Bani Odeh was fatally shot in the chest by the Israeli military.



Witnesses informed a Turkish news agency that the Israeli army entered Tamoun near Tubas, conducting a search and raid operation in homes, leading to confrontations with dozens of Palestinians.



Live ammunition was reportedly used to disperse the Palestinian crowds.



With the death of Bani Odeh, the total number of Palestinian casualties in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, reached 325, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Since October 7, Israeli attacks in the West Bank have escalated concurrently with the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where, as of Wednesday, a total of 22,313 Palestinians have died, and 57,296 have been injured, predominantly children and women.



The conflict has also resulted in extensive infrastructure damage and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, according to authorities in the Gaza Strip and the UN.

MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107683307