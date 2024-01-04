State Department claims US had no part in Iran terror assault

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the recent terrorist bombings in Iran that claimed the lives of nearly 100 people and the drone strike in Lebanon targeting a Hamas leader, the United States State Department has categorically denied any role in these incidents. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized that the United States had no involvement whatsoever in the Iran bombings, dismissing any suggestions to the contrary as "ridiculous." He further stated that there is no reason to believe Israel was involved in the explosion.



Speaking at a press briefing in Washington, Miller also addressed the drone strike in Lebanon that killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and six others. He explicitly denied any United States involvement or prior knowledge of the attack. While expressing condolences for the victims of the Iran bombings, Miller characterized al-Arouri as a "brutal terrorist" and asserted that he was "centrally responsible" for the October 7 attacks that triggered the Israel-Hamas war.



White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby echoed Miller's statements, emphasizing that al-Arouri was a designated global terrorist. Kirby stated that if al-Arouri is indeed dead, there should be no lamenting over his loss. Additionally, Kirby asserted that United States officials have no indication that Israel was involved in the drone strike.



As these incidents raise geopolitical tensions in the region, the United States government's clear denial of involvement aims to dispel any speculation and affirm its commitment to regional stability. The statements from the State Department and the White House underscore the complexity of the Middle East landscape, where acts of violence and their potential implications prompt swift responses and a careful diplomatic balancing act.





