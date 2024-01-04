Authorities promise to bring criminal in deadly shooting of New Jersey imam to justice

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the state's attorney general assured that the individual responsible for the fatal shooting of an American imam outside his mosque in northern New Jersey will be brought to justice by the authorities.



"While we will bring these perpetrators to justice, and we will do so, there is nothing that we can do to bring Imam Sharif back to his loved ones and to his community," Attorney General Matt Platkin stated in a press conference. "That wound tragically will never fully heal."



Imam Hassan Sharif was subjected to multiple gunshot wounds while in his car outside the Masjid Muhammed-Newark mosque early on Wednesday. The police were notified about the incident at approximately 6:16 a.m. local time, and Sharif was subsequently taken to the nearby University Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.



Unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries sustained during the shooting.



As of now, authorities have not identified a motive for the attack. However, several law enforcement officials have stated that the evidence collected so far does not suggest that Sharif was targeted due to anti-Muslim bias or involvement in domestic terrorism.



"We do not yet know the motivation for this crime, and while we are not yet at liberty to discuss the progress of our ongoing investigative efforts, the evidence collected thus far does not indicate that this was an act motivated by bias or an act of domestic terrorism," declared Platkin.



"While we would ordinarily not go public with this type of information so early in our process, we know, and I know, that in light of global events, and with a rise in bias directed at many communities we're experiencing across our state, but particularly the Muslim community, there are many in New Jersey right now who are feeling a heightened sense of fear or anxiety at the news of this slaying," he continued.

MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107683284