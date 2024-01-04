White House holds Republicans responsible for illegal immigration predicament

(MENAFN) As the United States grapples with a historic surge in illegal immigration, President Joe Biden's administration has opted to shift blame onto Republican lawmakers, accusing them of obstructing efforts to address the border crisis. The White House's response comes in the wake of House Speaker Mike Johnson leading a delegation of Republicans on a visit to the United States-Mexico border, a move that prompted a statement from Biden's spokesman, Andrew Bates.



In the statement, Bates condemned Republicans for allegedly blocking President Biden's emergency-funding request and highlighted what he called the opposition party's "anti-border-security record." Specifically, he pointed to their past efforts to reduce funding for Border Patrol officers. In response to reports that lawmakers threatened to withhold funding for the entire government unless Biden closed the border, Bates accused House Republicans of compromising national security and economic growth through shutdown threats.



However, the situation is complex, with Biden packaging his USD6.4 billion border security funding request within a larger USD106 billion emergency spending package. This comprehensive package also includes military aid for Ukraine and Israel. Notably, most House Republicans are opposed to continued arms shipments to Kiev, arguing that Biden's policies lack a clear strategy for resolving the conflict. Lawmakers further contend that the president's plan falls short in effectively curbing the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States.



The ongoing blame game between the White House and Republicans underscores the political friction surrounding the immigration crisis. As policymakers navigate the complexities of funding requests and strategic approaches, the dispute highlights the challenges of finding bipartisan solutions to a multifaceted issue that has far-reaching implications for national security, the economy, and the well-being of American families.



