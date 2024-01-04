(MENAFN) Reports from Forbes suggest that Ukrainian authorities are deliberating on the possibility of exempting high-income earners from the military draft if they fulfill tax obligations. Citing anonymous sources from President Vladimir Zelensky's office, the proposed monthly income threshold, set significantly high at USD875, has raised eyebrows, potentially leaving a vast majority of Ukrainians ineligible for this exemption.



Last month, President Zelensky claimed that the military had requested the mobilization of an additional 450,000-500,000 people, a statement later disputed by Valery Zaluzhny, Kiev's top general. Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu estimated that Ukraine had suffered over 383,000 troop casualties, both killed and wounded, since hostilities began in February 2022.



Forbes' report suggests that the presidential administration is exploring the expansion of draft exemptions to include employees in 'critical sectors' of the economy and those meeting a minimum tax contribution. The proposed threshold, discussed in recent deliberations, is reported to be 6,000 hryvnias (USD157) in taxes per month, equivalent to a salary of 33,400 hryvnias (USD875). Multiple parliamentary sources have confirmed ongoing discussions, emphasizing that the concept is still a work in progress.



The potential implementation of such exemptions has stirred public debate, as it introduces a novel dimension to the country's military mobilization strategy. The consideration of income-based criteria for draft eligibility raises questions about equity and societal contributions during a time of national crisis. As Ukraine grapples with the complex dynamics of military needs and public sentiment, the discussions surrounding draft exemptions shed light on the multifaceted challenges faced by the nation in its ongoing conflict.



