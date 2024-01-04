Hezbollah leader says ‘not afraid of war’ with Israel

(MENAFN) Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Shia militia Hezbollah, asserted on Wednesday that his group is unafraid of a potential confrontation with Israel, emphasizing that any attack on Lebanon would be met with a resolute response. Nasrallah's comments were prompted by the recent assassination of Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, which Hezbollah described as a "serious assault on Lebanon," vowing that it would not go unanswered.



Although Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the drone strike that killed al-Arouri, Nasrallah stopped short of announcing revenge attacks but labeled the assassination as a "dangerous" act that would be avenged. He warned that if Israel contemplates waging war against Lebanon, Hezbollah's response would be relentless and without constraints.



In his address, Nasrallah argued that Israel has suffered a "strategic defeat" since the October 7 incursion by Hamas. He claimed that West Jerusalem has been unable to defeat Hamas in Gaza and is losing "thousands" of troops in clashes with Hezbollah on the Lebanese border.



Nasrallah's defiant stance underscores the escalating tensions in the region.



The recent violence and carnage in Gaza, according to Nasrallah, reveal the "ugly" reality of the United States, asserting that United States support for Israel is a hindrance to ending the ongoing conflict. He pointedly accused the American administration, policy, missiles, and bombs for the killings in Gaza, reflecting a deep-seated animosity towards United States involvement in the region.



As the rhetoric between Hezbollah and Israel intensifies, Nasrallah's bold declarations highlight the volatile nature of the situation, raising concerns about the potential for further hostilities and the wider implications for regional stability. The assassination of al-Arouri serves as a flashpoint, underscoring the complex dynamics and longstanding animosities in the Middle East.



