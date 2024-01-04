Genxtra Communications Responds To FCC 19-72 Rule With Accessible, Cost-Effective Business Communication Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modern Business Communications Now Available Distributor Direct with GenXtra Communications

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GenXtra Communications managing partners are an integral part of legacy organizations that originally introduced VoIP technologies in partnership with Cisco Networks and major carriers to develop balanced and cost-effective business communications solutions that are reliable and powerful.

Today, the ease of use and effectiveness of their business solutions has been recognized by various organizations and authorities in the telecommunications space, and now they have created special lower-cost offers for businesses of all sizes to deploy their most popular modern business communications solutions at deep discounts.

The most common concern regarding making the digital transformation is timing. With the FCC 19-72 rule that relieves carriers of the burden of legacy infrastructure, many customers are receiving disconnection notices and need to respond quickly to avoid business disruption.

It all comes down to understanding the need for a greener infrastructure and the governmental adoption of next-generation technology.

In accordance with the FCC's goal of assuring accessibility, GenXtra Communications has solutions that often require no upfront costs and increase the Customer Experience (CX).

Many of their customers have reported that GenXtra Communications products and services have improved the overall workflow of their organizations while reducing costs. While early adopters have prevented losing their phone numbers and more, it is not too late to take preventative measures.

When talking to modern businesses about communications solutions, the conversation will often begin discussing omnichannel capabilities. Some businesses explain that the Customer Experience (CX) is the most important to them, and they want to be able to respond to customers in ways that the customer is comfortable with.

Businesses further explain that their previous systems were simply not capable of meeting the customer demand, and once a customer experiences a better company, the customer does not return.

While many businesses can survive with limited systems and the lack of features, there is still a potential risk based on the FCC ruling when it comes to disconnections. It's because of that risk that businesses must address the issue.

You can contact GenXtra Communications for:

. Cloud-Based Voice Services such as Unified Communications UCaaS (office) and Contact Center CCaaS (contact center)

. Fiber Internet Connectivity

. Network Redundancy and Failover

. Analog Line Replacement and So Much More

Visit GenXtra, or contact them at (949) 332-7100 to learn more.

Small, Medium and Large Businesses alike have loved working with them. Modern business communications and technology solutions made for professionals, by professionals

