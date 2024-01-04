Israeli University Arranges Accommodation For Familes Evacuated After Hamas Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 4 (IANS) The Reichman University in Israel has announced that 20 families who were evacuated from the Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the worst-hit sites of the October 2023 Hamas attack, will move into new apartments within the varsity complex.

Reichman University -- Israel's only private university located in Herzliya, Tel Aviv -- transformed the new student dormitories on campus as new homes for the evacuees of Kibbutz Aza.

The evacuees who have been temporarily residing in Shfayim since the October 7 assault, will be the first residents of a five-storey apartment complex in the university.

Each apartment comes furnished with bedding, towels, kitchen utensils, electrical appliances and decorations.

A huge sign, that reads, "Kibbutz Kfar Aza, how good that you have come" has been kept at the entrance of the university.

In a statement on Wedmesday, Professor Uriel Rehman, the founding president and chairman of the University's Board of Governors, said: "We welcome the families from Kfar Aza with an open heart as part of our university community. We will meet them in the cafeteria, in the campus lawns, assist them with welfare and counseling matters, and we would be happy if they join us as listeners in lectures and events."

On the day of the attack, about 70 Hamas gunmen broke through a fence and gained access to Kfar Aza, located about 3 km from the border with the Gaza Strip.

After entering the kibbutz, the militants then went on a rampage, massacring residents, including children and elderly persons.

Kfar Aza had more than 700 residents prior to the attack, and it took two days for the Israel Defense Forces to regain full control of the community.

At least 52 residents were listed as dead, and a further 20 or more were missing.

--IANS

aal/ksk