(MENAFN) The central election commission of Serbia has officially declared the final results of the parliamentary election held in December 2023, following a re-vote in eight precincts across the country. The Progressive Party (SNS), led by President Aleksandar Vucic, secured a majority in the legislature, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's political landscape.



President Vucic had called for the snap election, citing the need to "ensure a greater degree of democracy" in response to months of street protests led by pro-Western activists. The May school shooting in Belgrade served as a rallying cry for those advocating for regime change.



The official results reveal that out of the 3,820,746 citizens who voted, 46.7 percent cast their ballots for the ruling Progressive Party, granting them 130 seats in the 250-member Narodna Skupstina.



The main opposition coalition, named 'Serbia Against Violence,' secured 23.66 percent of the votes, totaling 902,450, and 65 parliamentary seats. However, they alleged that the election had been "rigged" by President Vucic, accusing him of bringing in 40,000 Serbs from Bosnia to vote in Belgrade. Notably, one of their own candidates admitted that the 'video evidence' supporting this claim was entirely staged by activists.



Tensions escalated as 'Serbia Against Violence' activists attempted to break into the Belgrade city hall last weekend, only to be dispersed by police. They raised concerns about police brutality and appealed to the European Union, asserting that the election should be declared illegitimate.



Despite Serbia not being a member of the European Union and resisting pressure from Brussels to recognize the breakaway province of Kosovo and sanction Russia, these geopolitical considerations did not appear to significantly influence the electoral outcomes. As Serbia navigates the aftermath of this contentious election, questions surrounding democratic processes, allegations of election rigging, and the nation's geopolitical stance will likely continue to shape the political discourse in the months to come.





