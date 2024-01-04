NATO intends to assist members purchase Patriot missiles

(MENAFN) Against the backdrop of heightened tensions stemming from Russia's intensified airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, NATO has unveiled a comprehensive plan to assist member nations, including Germany, in acquiring up to 1,000 Patriot missiles. The Western military bloc's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) disclosed this initiative on Wednesday, emphasizing the crucial role of bolstering European air defenses in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.



The agreement, aimed at reinforcing missile arsenals, involves a coalition comprising Germany, Romania, the Netherlands, and Spain. As NATO members continue to donate weaponry to Ukraine, the deal will trigger an upsurge in the production of United States-designed Patriot missiles within Europe. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg underscored the significance of the investment, stating, "This investment shows the strength of transatlantic defense cooperation and NATO’s commitment to keeping our people safe."



The coalition, backed by NATO, has awarded a substantial USD5.5 billion contract to COMLOG, a joint venture between United States defense contractor Raytheon and Germany's MBDA, to manufacture the new missiles. Notably, this large-scale order will facilitate the establishment of a new Patriot production line in Germany, according to NSPA. However, specific details regarding the timeline for constructing the production facility and delivering the missiles were not provided by NATO.



MBDA, in a statement, emphasized the broader implications of the deal, stating that the order, if all options are exercised by coalition members, will encompass a total of 1,000 missiles. Thomas Gottschild, Managing Director of MBDA, highlighted the strategic significance of the order, stating, "The order strengthens industrial and military capabilities in Europe. The order volume enables MBDA to set up a production line for Patriot missiles in Germany and to manufacture important subcomponents."



As NATO strategically addresses the evolving security landscape, this procurement initiative not only fortifies the defense capabilities of member nations but also reflects the alliance's commitment to adapting to emerging threats in the region. The establishment of a new production line in Germany signals a significant step towards enhancing self-sufficiency and resilience within the alliance's defense infrastructure.



MENAFN04012024000045015687ID1107683247