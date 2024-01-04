Architect of Russia restrictions encounters new corruption claims

(MENAFN) In a startling turn of events, United States Senator Bob Menendez, a prominent figure in Washington's implementation of sanctions against Russia, finds himself embroiled in a new federal indictment. The accusations involve Menendez allegedly accepting bribes from Qatar, marking the second foreign nation linked to the Democratic lawmaker's purported illegal assistance.



According to Manhattan federal prosecutors, Menendez, who has represented New Jersey in the United States Senate since 2006, is accused of improperly leveraging his position to aid a property developer in obtaining financial support from a wealth fund operated by a Qatari sheik. In exchange for his alleged assistance, Menendez is said to have received payoffs, including cash, gold bars, and various high-value items.



This development comes on the heels of corruption charges filed against the 70-year-old senator last year, where he was accused of acting as an illegal agent of Egypt without registering his intent with the Justice Department, as required by law. While the latest indictment does not introduce new charges against Menendez, it broadens the scope of the alleged wrongdoing attributed to him.



Menendez's attorney, Adam Fee, responded to the updated allegations, claiming they "stink of desperation." Fee went on to assert that the government lacks the necessary proof to substantiate either the previous or the current allegations against Senator Menendez. According to Fox News, Fee stated, "What they have instead is a string of baseless assumptions and bizarre conjecture based on routine, lawful contacts between a senator and his constituents or foreign officials."



Last September, Menendez, along with his wife Nadine and New Jersey businessmen Wael Hana, Jose Uribe, and Fred Daibes, pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges. The latest accusations against Menendez add a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal saga, raising questions about the intersection of political influence, foreign relationships, and alleged corruption within the corridors of power in Washington.





MENAFN04012024000045015687ID1107683246