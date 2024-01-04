Energy Choice Experts Expands To Lubbock Texas To Help Residents Find Guaranteed Lowest Annual Cost Electricity Plans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energy Choice Experts (ECE) takes the time, hassle and confusion out of choosing electric plans. Beginning January 5, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) customers enter the Texas Electric Choice program and will have the power to choose a new retail electric provider (REP), effective in March 2024. Customers must choose new providers by February 15, 2024, or they will be randomly assigned a high-priced plan with one of three default REPs.

The power to choose a new provider and new plan is often used as the“power to confuse” by REPs. Their marketing and pricing structures can be deceptive and confusing, leading new residential customers to make poor choices that may cost them hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year.

Fortunately, ECE is expanding into the Lubbock area to help LP&L residential customers find their Guaranteed Lowest Annual Cost Plans. ECE's independent, unbiased, usage-based model has helped thousands of residential electricity customers in the other deregulated parts of Texas since 2015. ECE's model compares plans based on total annual cost instead of cents/kWh-the only way to make a true apples-to-apples comparison.

ECE customers save valuable time, avoid the hassle of wading through numerous plans, and can be confident they are getting the best deals. Unlike most other electricity shopping websites that take commissions and limit the REPs offered, ECE never accepts commissions and analyzes all REP annual plans. ECE charges a small, one-time $35 fee for its service and guarantees its recommended plans have the lowest total annual cost for each customer's usage.

ECE encourages all Lubbock residents to choose new providers before the February 15 deadline. Getting the best deal is simple at . The best way to contact ECE for more information is at ....

Information about the LP&L change is discussed in greater detail at .

