Taiwan's Fading Economy Softens Defense Against China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Taiwan's GDP growth declined to 1.4% in 2023, down from 2.6% the previous year and 6.6% in 2021. The economic slowdown raises questions about its future prosperity and makes a strong national defense less likely.

The

economic deceleration

in 2023 is mainly due to soft global demand and weak domestic capital investment. Yet, post-Covid-19 private consumption has thrived.

In addition to Taiwanese people's growing expenditure, the increasing number of foreign tourists, following the relaxation of Covid-19 travel restrictions, contributed to the surging private consumption. Taiwan's total visitor arrivals reached nearly

5 million

between January and October in 2023, up from 896,000 in the whole of 2022.

Though Taiwan's inflation rate is relatively low compared to most Western countries, wage growth did not keep pace with inflation. The

average inflation rate

in the first three quarters of 2023 was 2.4% higher than the real total wage growth in the same year.

The higher inflation rate is particularly true for food, disproportionately affecting low-income individuals. Taiwan's

Gini coefficient

– a commonly used measure for household income inequality – grew from 0.29 in 1985 to 0.34 in 2022.

Taiwan's effort to maintain export competitiveness at the expense of workers' remuneration is leading to growing income inequality. The government's attempt to address this issue through transfer payments for social welfare has squeezed the government budget for national defense .

Military helicopters carrying large Taiwanese flags do flyby rehearsals in October 2021 amid escalating tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Ceng Shou Yi / NurPhoto