This Year, Take A Resolution To Ensure 8-Hours Of Sleep

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 04 (IANSlife) As 2023 transitions to 2024, resolutions emerge. Individuals often make resolutions to exercise more, eat healthier, or learn a new skill. Yet, one crucial aspect of their well-being often slips through the cracks of their commitment – sleep.
In 2024, prioritise self-care, embracing life's simpler, meaningful facets. Reflect, engage, and commit to self-love through the serene beauty of restful sleep. Hence, a promise to self transcends a mere resolution; it's a pledge to commit to eight hours of sleep, a warm commitment to nurturing well-being through the enchantment of quality sleep.
Quality sleep positively impacts physical and mental health, productivity, and overall life quality. It's a universal need, pertinent across age groups. The Sleep Foundation reports that while 90% aspire to enhance sleep, only 48% succeed, with 56% rarely or never crafting sleep-focused resolutions.
Here are a few tips to achieve sleep this year outlined by Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India:
Consistent Sleep Schedule: Cultivate a regular bedtime and wake-up routine for a balanced internal clock. A good night's sleep helps rejuvenate the mind and bodyDigital Detox Before Bed: Abstain from electronic devices and TV an hour before bedtime, opting for calming activities like reading or meditation Sleep Environment: Invest in quality mattresses and pillows, choose soothing colours, and blackout curtains, and maintain a cool room temperature. A memo from the mattress is pivotal for maintaining good health and posture Bedding: Select a mattress aligned with comfort preferences and spinal alignment. Consider breathable sheets and blankets Nutrition: Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and nicotine before bedtime. Stay hydrated during the day, limiting liquids before sleep. Opt for light, sleep-inducing snacks if hungry Warm Bath: Indulge in a warm bath or shower before bedtime to induce relaxation and faster sleep onset.
In our fast-paced world, sleep often takes a backseat. A beckoning call to regain control over your well-being, commencing with the rejuvenating power of quality sleep-a necessity, not a luxury. Hence, this new year calls for a renewed commitment to yourself - a promise to better yourself. Prioritise self-care and invest in 8 hours of sleep for a year of productivity fuelled by a well-rested mind and good health.
IANSlife can be contacted at ...
--IANS
lh
MENAFN04012024000231011071ID1107683234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.