Indigo Announces To Remove Fuel Charges After Reduction In ATF

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the removal of fuel charge applicable on its on domestic and international routes.

The fuel charge had been introduced in October, 2023, following a surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

"With recent reduction in ATF prices, IndiGo is withdrawing the charge," said the airlines spokesperson.

"As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions. IndiGo remains committed to its promise of providing of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel for our customers," said the spokesperson.

After introducing fuel charge in October last year, till 500 km Rs 300, from 501-1000 kms Rs 400, from 1001-1500 kms Rs 550, from 1501- 2500 kms Rs 650, from 2501 to 3500 Rs 800 and 3501 and above Rs 1000.

