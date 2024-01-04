Hyundai Motor's Sales Rise 6.9 Pct To 4.21 Mln Units In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said
Wednesday its 2023 sales rose 6.9 percent from a year earlier,
helped by the release of new sport utility vehicle models and
eco-friendly cars, Azernews reports, citing
Yonhap.
Hyundai Motor sold 4,216,680 vehicles last year, up from
3,942,922 units in 2022 on strengthened sales of new SUVs and
strengthening of its eco-friendly model lineup, the company said in
a statement.
Domestic sales rose 10.6 percent on-year to 762,077 units while
overseas shipments gained 6.2 percent to 3,454,604 units.
According to a company representative, Hyundai was able to
"strengthen sales in North America and Europe by launching
competitive new models and reinforcing the company's eco-friendly
vehicle lineup."
Hyundai Motor Group said in a regulatory filing that it aims to
sell a total of 7,443,000 vehicles under Hyundai Motor and Kia
combined this year, up 1.9 percent from the group's combined sales
in 2023.
