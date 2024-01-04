Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Azerbaijan Expresses Its Condolences To Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed its condolences to Iran regarding the victims of two explosions in Kerman province, Azernews reports.

This was reported on the X page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who died as a result of the terrorist attack in Kerman province of Iran. As a country suffering from terrorism, Azerbaijan condemns all its forms and manifestations," the statement said.

It should be noted that two explosions took place today in the Kerman province of southeastern Iran during the march held in connection with the anniversary of the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. At least 103 people died and 211 were injured as a result of the explosions. Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in an air strike by the US Air Force in Iraq in 2020.