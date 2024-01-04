Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Azerbaijan Expresses Its Condolences To Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed its
condolences to Iran regarding the victims of two explosions in
Kerman province, Azernews reports.
This was reported on the X page of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who
died as a result of the terrorist attack in Kerman province of
Iran. As a country suffering from terrorism, Azerbaijan condemns
all its forms and manifestations," the statement said.
It should be noted that two explosions took place today in the
Kerman province of southeastern Iran during the march held in
connection with the anniversary of the death of Iranian general
Qassem Soleimani. At least 103 people died and 211 were injured as
a result of the explosions. Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was
killed in an air strike by the US Air Force in Iraq in 2020.
