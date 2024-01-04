War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Strikes 12 Russian Personnel Clusters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force has struck 12 enemy personnel clusters.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian missile units hit one Russian personnel cluster, three air defense systems, three artillery systems, one electronic warfare system, and two command posts.

Fifty-eight combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day.

Russian troops launched seven missile strikes and 58 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 57 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil and industrial infrastructure.

Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Zolochiv, Morokhovets, Pylna, Kolodiazne, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Podoly, Ivanivka and Berestove; Luhansk region's Stelmakhivka, Novoiehorivka, Serebrianske forestry; Donetsk region's Terny, Spirne, Pivnichne, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane; Zaporizhzhia region's Orikhiv and Novodarivka; Kherson region's Chervonyi Maiak and Beryslav.

Russian artillery strikes affected about 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and to the east of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled four enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding back Russian invaders who continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Thirteen Russian attacks were repelled near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and 19 more attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces continue holding back the enemy near the Donetsk region's Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka. Fourteen Russian attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske directions, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled one enemy attack near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne.

In the Kherson direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces are carrying out measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite the significant losses, the enemy continues attempts to knock Ukrainian forces out of their positions. Over the past day, Russians have launched nine unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, Ukrainian warriors are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupiers, exhausting the enemy all over the front line.