Detached Houses Damaged As Russians Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol

Russian troops have shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol, causing damage to detached houses, household buildings and gas pipelines.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Lysak, Russian occupiers continue attacking the Nikopol district around the clock. The enemy targeted the regional center with artillery.

Following the Russian shelling, a garage caught fire, but rescuers promptly extinguished it.

“In addition, detached houses were damaged, as well as three household buildings. Gas pipelines and a power transmission line were hit. About 1,500 household consumers were left without electricity,” Lysak noted.

Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

A reminder that, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 58 combat engagements occurred on the front on January 3, 2024.