Stranger Things, Daredevil, The Walking Dead Q&As Among Top Programming At FAN EXPO Portland

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO Portland presents its collection of nearly 150 programming panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, January 12-14 at Oregon Convention Center. There's truly something for every fan and every taste.



FAN EXPO Portland celebrity guests such as "Stranger Things" standouts Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien, the "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, "The Walking Dead" stars Jon Bernthal ("The Punisher") and Laurie Holden, Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian," "Breaking Bad"), are among those who will conduct sessions.



There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators open to all attendees.



Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq/fanexpoportland/schedule. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the other highlights include:



Friday:

5:45 p.m., Charmed Spotlight on Holly Marie Combs

6 p.m., Cartoon Academy with Joe Wos: As Easy as ABC, Cartooning Basics, Family Zone

6 p.m., Playing with Power! Chainsaw Man's Sarah Wiedenheft Q&A, Room A106

6:45 p.m., There are Stranger Things: Q&A with Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien, Main Theater

8 p.m., Nerdy Nightcaps nerd-themed party at Hyatt Regency Portland, 375 NE Holladay St.



Saturday:

10:30 a.m., Saturday Morning Cartoons: Teen Titans, Theater #2

11:45 a.m., Women in Sci-Fi and Horror: Michelle Hurd, Mary McDonnell and Laurie Holden, Main Theater

Noon, Ultimate Frank Welker Experience, Room C124 (additional ticket required)

2 p.m., Plus Ultra! The My Hero Academia Voice Actors Panel with Justin Briner, Christopher Sabat and Kristen Bateson

4:45 p.m., Born Again: Meet Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Main Theater

5:45 p.m., Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Lana Parrilla has Entered the Building, Main Theater

7:30 p.m., FAN EXPO Official After Party: The Bigfoot Bash at Whiskey Distillery and Tasting Room (65 SE Washington St.)



Sunday:

11:45 a.m., Meet the Cast of the Mandalorian: Giancarlo Esposito and Emily Swallow, Main Theater

12:45 p.m., One Batch, Two Batch: Meet Jon Bernthal, Main Theater

2:15 p.m., Kids Cosplay Contest, Cosplay Red Carpet (Lobby A)

2:30 p.m., Serving the Public Trust and other Directives with Robocop, Peter Weller hosted by KATU's Wesleigh Ogle, Theater #2

2:45 p.m., Robots in Disguise with Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, Main Theater

5:30 p.m., Drink 'N' Draw with Joe Wos, Hyatt Regency Portland (375 NE Holladay St.)







Company :-FAN EXPO HQ

User :- Jerry Milani

Email :...

Phone :-646-883-5022

Url :-