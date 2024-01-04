(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA)

1981 -- Kuwait Society for Smoking and Cancer Prevention was proclaimed.

2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopeca) signed a USD-nine-billion agreement to establish a refinery and petrochemical complex in south China.

2017 -- The Ministry of Health launched a system to transfer patients' data from ambulances to emergency sections at hospitals. This would help in diagnosing patients and provides necessary treatment prior to admission thus saving time.

2017 -- Former Minister of Commerce and Industry Hisham Al-Otaibi passed away at age 71. The deceased was also former Director General of the Kuwait stock exchange and vice chair of the bourse committee.

2021 -- Minister of Oil Dr. Mohammad Al-Fares announced discovery of two oil wells at the jurassic layer in Homa field, northwest Kuwait, and in Qash'aniya field.

2021 -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah announced an agreement according to which borders would reopen between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.