Chilled Conditions To Persist Over Weekend, With Potential Rainfall

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) -- Jordan is bracing for a day of relatively cold weather across most regions this Thursday, with a slight warming trend expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover will emerge at lower elevations, and there's a chance of scattered light rain showers in limited areas of the northern territories. Moderate westerly winds are anticipated to accompany these conditions.The Jordan Meteorological Department, in its latest report, issued cautionary advisories concerning reduced horizontal visibility during morning hours due to fog formation over mountainous terrains, some desert stretches, and plains. Additionally, motorists are urged to be wary of potentially slippery road conditions in areas experiencing precipitation.On Friday, similar relatively cold weather patterns are projected for most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are forecast to experience milder temperatures. Cloud cover at lower altitudes may lead to isolated light rainfall in specific northern areas. The wind conditions are expected to be moderate and northwesterly.Saturday is anticipated to bring sustained relatively cold temperatures across most regions, with a marginal uptick in warmth in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Variable cloud cover is predicted across different elevations, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.The temperatures today in different regions of Jordan indicate highs reaching 17 degrees in Amman and lows dropping to 8 degrees Celsius. The northern highlands will experience temperatures ranging from 12 degrees Celsius as the high to 5 degrees Celsius as the low, while the southern highlands will see a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees Celsius. Lastly, the Gulf of Aqaba anticipates a high of 24 degrees Celsius and a low of 12 degrees Celsius.