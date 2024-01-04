Qatar Advances In Maritime, Land, Air Transportation Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has been on the global transportation map as it has achieved great strides in its transportation and mobility sector.

Ministry of Transport (MOT) stated on its X platform recently, that the transportation sector is progressing rapidly in all areas, affirming that the ministry will continue to develop plans and programmes to achieve sustainability in this vital sector to contribute to a prosperous future for the country's economy and future generations.

The latest advancements in Qatar's land, maritime and air transportation sector are evident in the integrated and eco-friendly transportation system, as well as the latest technologies and innovations in the realm of sustainable transportation.

Highlighting the achievements of the maritime sector, MOT noted on its X platform, for the second time in a row, Qatar was re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council under Category C, confirming the country's position at the centre of the international maritime legislature.

Qatar could uphold its position to the Council as Member States praised the country's endeavours to enhance the performance of the global maritime system and global maritime trade.

Qatar's main gateway to world trade, Hamad Port ranked 8th in the world and third in the Arab region on the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for 2022.

The ranking shows that Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Hamad Port shipping lines network includes 30 shipping lines that connect the port directly and indirectly to more than 100 maritime destinations around the world, seven of which were launched in 2022 and 2023.

In the case of land transport, Qatar leads the region in zero-carbon emission public transit with 70 percent electric public bus operation in 2023. Qatar is ranked among the top 10 global markets in electric vehicle readiness and came 9th on the latest report on global Electric Vehicle (EV) mobility; The 'Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX) 2023' by Arthur D Little (ADL).

The percentage of operating e-buses has neared 70 percent supported by an integrated infrastructure for electric charging. This positions Qatar among the leading countries in the world in terms of having a zero-carbon transportation sector, which, in turn, results in lower energy consumption, lower harmful emissions, lighter carbon footprint, and better quality of life.

Ministry of Transport provided innovative, ecofriendly mobility solutions that back all aspects of development in Qatar. This comes within the framework of a comprehensive, integrated strategy developed by the MOT with the aim of gradual transition of the public bus system to electricity to 100 percent by 2030. Last year also saw Qatar winning the post of chair of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)'s Technical Cooperation and Implementation Support Committee (TCC). It also highlighted the full management of the Doha Flight Information Region (FIR) and the launching of Long-rang L-band and S-band radar systems in line with Doha FIR strategic goals.

Sila which connects all public transportation in Qatar within an integrated network highlighted on its X account, several achievements in the public transport sector in the last year. These include the launch of the Education City Tram Green Line and the electrification of public buses reached 70 percent. Also, the setting up of 84 fully electric bus routes and 90 percent of Karwa taxis have been replaced with eco-friendly hybrid vehicles.