Kanye West’S Favourite Luxe Miami Hotel Staff Fed Up With The Rapper

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West seems to have upset more people, as now the staff of his favourite hotel in Miami are unhappy with him.

After having upset the global Jewish community, Adidas, Gap, right-thinking people everywhere, the Kardashians, according to Page Six West now seems to have worn out his welcome at his favorite hotel in Miami as well.

The rapper has been camped out at the five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort, where he's so comfortable that he even has a recording studio set up.

But the hotel is outside of the party-friendly South Beach neighborhood and certain staff particularly the security staff, are fed up with the troubled star's tendency to have late-night guests.

On a particularly wild night lately, the rapper performed during the Art Basel festival, and there was a line of around 15 SUVs coming and going from the luxe hotel until around 5 a.m.

He's since gone out of town, but he may not get the warmest of welcomes when he next checks in.

Meanwhile, West seems to have been trying to mend some fences ahead of the release of his album 'Vultures', co-created with Ty Dollar Sign.

Last week he posted an apology, written in Hebrew,“to the Jewish community” online.

