Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market is Led by North America

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The size of the compressed air filter and dryer market was USD 5,596.7 million in 2023, and it will power at a rate of rate of 5.8% by the end of this decade, to touch USD 8,350.1 million by 2030. This has a lot to do with the growing air pollution, rising consciousness among individuals with regards to the advantages of strict government guidelines, fast industrialization, and progressions in tech with regards to compressed air filters and dryers.



The requirement for compressed air dryers will grow in the years to come at a rate of 5.9%. This is due to the fact that these are used in various industries, as they are effective and extremely competent, help in the removal of moisture, and guarantee the superiority of air for more than a few applications, for instance pneumatic tools, air-powered machinery, instrumentation, and spray painting.



Likewise, air dryers are used in refrigeration for offering quality of air and guard products. Accompanied by this, desiccated dryers are use hygroscopic materials for removing and eliminating the humidity from the compressed air flow and guaranteeing that the air is dry.



The automotive sector is a key end user, with 25% share in 2023, and the same trend will continue in the future. This is for the fact that compressed air filters play important roles throughout the manufacturing of vehicles, for example maintaining and keeping the air clean, eliminating moisture, deterrence of rust, maintaining the eminence of finished vehicle products, and minimalizing the downtime of apparatus.



North America leads the compressed air filter and dryer market, and this trend will continue in the years to come as well, with USD 2.5 billion by 2030. This is credited to the rising automotive sector and urbanization and the existence of major industry stalwarts in the region.



It is because of the increasing urbanization and air pollution all over the world, the demand for compressed air filters and dryers is on the rise. This trend will continue in the years to come as well.





