Jeddah Airports: King Abdulaziz International Airport Serves 42.7M Passengers in 2023, with a 36% Growth

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Jeddah Airports announced that King Abdulaziz International Airport served over 42.7 million passengers in 2023, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 36% compared to the 31.4 million passengers recorded in 2022, marking the highest annual passenger statistic in its history.

According to Jeddah Airports' 2023 statistical report, the total number of flights reached 250,000, a 25% increase compared to 2022, which recorded 200,000 flights. Additionally, during the year, the airport handled over 33.8 million bags, and its Terminal 1 ranked first with 179.9 thousand flights, a 16% increase compared to 2022, which recorded 154.6 thousand flights.

In 2023, the number of international destinations at the airport experienced a growth of over 11%, totaling 126 routes operated to-and-from the airport, compared to 114 routes in 2022. Among these international destinations, the Cairo-Jeddah route stood out as the most popular, serving 4.8 million seats and ranking as the second busiest international route worldwide. Additionally, the Riyadh-Jeddah route witnessed the highest demand for domestic flights, with 7.8 million seats, securing its position as the eighth busiest domestic route globally.

In a remarkable operational milestone, Jeddah Airports hit a record-breaking day on June 22nd, 2023. As the number of passengers reached 151,000, surpassing the busiest day in 2022, which showed 125,000 passengers.

As of the busiest week in 2023, Dec. 24th to 30th, was the busiest with a total of 979,000 passengers. This marked an increase compared to the busiest week recorded in 2022 with 815,000 passengers on Nov. 26th to Dec. 2nd.

The exponential growth in operational activities at King Abdulaziz International Airport is a testament to the dedicated efforts invested in developing the airport's infrastructure, all aimed at delivering a seamless and convenient travel experience.

The significant growth in passenger numbers at King Abdulaziz International Airport aligns with the extensive development occurring across all sectors of the Kingdom, with a particular focus on tourism. The streamlining of visa procedures for various categories has played a pivotal role in attracting a larger influx of visitors, including pilgrims, Umrah performers, and tourists, who pass through the airport, acting as the gateway to the Two Holy Mosques. Additionally, the airport's strategic location has established it as a crucial departure hub for both travelers and international airlines. The Jeddah Airports aim to achieve the targets set by Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy by 2030, further enhancing their contributions to the Kingdom's progress.

It is worth mentioning that "Jeddah Airports" is entrusted with the management and operation of King Abdulaziz International Airport, as well as the ongoing enhancement work on its infrastructure and the expansion of new services and facilities. These efforts are aimed at ensuring the airport operates at its optimal performance, adhering to the highest international standards, and establishing the Kingdom's airports as prestigious gateways for visitors.





