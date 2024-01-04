Sandeep Marwah Bids Fond Farewell As CEGR Management Committee Concludes 2023 Term

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Centre for Education Growth and Research (CEGR) marked the culmination of its 2023 term with a heartfelt farewell to its esteemed President, Dr. Davish Jain, during the last meeting of the Management Committee. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Past President, and Mentor to the organization expressed gratitude for Dr. Jainï¿1⁄2s outstanding leadership, commending him for steering CEGR to new heights and transforming it into a dynamic and vibrant association.



Reflecting on his decision to pass on the leadership to Dr. Jain last December, Dr. Marwah expressed satisfaction at witnessing the organizationï¿1⁄2s pride-inducing achievements under Dr. Jainï¿1⁄2s stewardship. As the Chancellor of AAFT University and Mentor to CEGR, Dr. Marwah took pride in the increased level of activities that characterized the organization throughout the past year.



Dr. Marwah also took a moment to extend congratulations to the incoming President, Prof. G.D. Yadav. Confident in Prof. Yadavï¿1⁄2s abilities, Dr. Marwah stated, ï¿1⁄2I am sure that he has better plans to move ahead of all of us. His vast experience in the education industry will bring new colors to CEGR.ï¿1⁄2



The official handover ceremony drew the presence of prominent members of the Management Committee, including Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, A.P. Mittal, Nikunj Sinha, Prof. N.K. Sinha, Er B.S. Yadav, Anant Soni, Anupam Chouuksey, Prof. Dr. Kuncheria P Isaac, Prof. Prabhat Ranjan, and Dr. Sandeep Pachpande. Ravish Roshan, Director of the Centre for Growth and Research, orchestrated the event.



As CEGR anticipates a new chapter under the leadership of Prof. G.D. Yadav, the organization looks forward to continued growth, innovation, and making impactful contributions to the education sector.



